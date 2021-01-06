Watch: Protesters storm U.S. Capitol as Joe Biden nears Presidential win

The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.

BREAKING: Protesters have breached the U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/MaaeZMS8jL — BNO News (@BNONews) January 6, 2021

Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress.

It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.

Thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.

https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1346902451950071817

The Senate’s top Republican has told his colleagues that Congress should not override the voters’ verdict in electing Democrat Joe Biden president, saying, “If we overrule them we will damage our republic forever.”

The Kentucky Republican made his remarks as the Senate weighed a challenge by a handful of GOP lawmakers to the 11 electoral votes Arizona cast for Biden.

It was the first of several states’ electoral votes that some Republicans are challenging, encouraged by President Donald Trump’s groundless charges that the election was riddled with fraud.

Congress seems certain to reject all those challenges on Wednesday and formally certify Biden’s victory.