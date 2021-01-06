Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Watch: Protesters storm U.S. Capitol as Joe Biden nears Presidential win
by The Associated Press
Posted Jan 6, 2021 2:31 pm EST
Last Updated Jan 6, 2021 at 2:36 pm EST
The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.
Police told congressional staff members
and the building that houses the Library of Congress. they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building
It wasn’t immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.
Thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1346902451950071817
The Senate’s top Republican has told his colleagues that Congress should not override the voters’ verdict in electing Democrat Joe Biden president, saying, “If we overrule them we will damage our republic forever.”
The Kentucky Republican made his remarks as the Senate weighed a challenge by a handful of GOP lawmakers to the 11 electoral votes Arizona cast for Biden.
It was the first of several states’ electoral votes that some Republicans are challenging, encouraged by President Donald Trump’s groundless charges that the election was riddled with fraud.
Congress seems certain to reject all those challenges on Wednesday and formally certify Biden’s victory.
