Third provincial case of UK COVID-19 variant discovered in Ottawa

Ontario health officials have confirmed another case of the UK COVID-19 variant in the Ottawa region, marking the third known case in Canada.

Ottawa Public Health Department says the individual is now in self-isolation, adding they had recently travelled from the UK. However, they gave no timetable as to when they arrived back in the country.

Provincial health officials also report that the first two people confirmed with the variant strain – a couple in Durham Region, just east of Toronto – had indeed been in contact with a recent traveller from the UK.

It was initially reported the pair had no previous exposure or high-risk contacts.

This makes all three cases confirmed so far connected to travel rather than community spread.

“This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures,” said Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health. “This is also an important reminder about the need for arriving international travelers to maintain quarantine for 14 days.”

Canada has imposed a travel ban on all flights arriving from the UK until January 6, 2021 and Ontario is currently in a province-wide lockdown.

Infectious diseases experts say they would not be surprised if more cases of this variant strain start to show up in Canada.