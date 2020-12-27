Loading articles...

COVID-19 variant arrives in B.C.

One person in B.C. has tested positive for the COVID-19 variant first identified in the UK. B.C. health authorities say the person infected lives on Vancouver Island and returned to B.C. from the UK on Dec. 15. This is the fourth reported case of the UK COVID-19 variant in Canada.

More to come…

