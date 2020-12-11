Alek Minassian knew Toronto van attack attack was morally wrong, psychiatrist testifies

A forensic psychiatrist retained by the prosecution at the trial of the man who killed 10 people in Toronto’s van attack says Alek Minassian knew his actions were morally wrong.

Dr. Scott Woodside says Minassian’s desire to gain notoriety demonstrates that he knew the attack would be viewed by the public as a terrible act.

On Wednesday, a psychologist retained by the prosecution said Minassian wanted to kill 100 people.

Dr. Percy Wright testified that Minassian told him more than a year after the 2018 attack that he was satisfied with his “kill count” but had wanted to take more lives.

The 28-year-old Minassian, from Richmond Hill, Ont., has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues Minassian should be held not criminally responsible for his actions on April 23, 2018, due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial since he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

The central question in the case is whether Minassian knew what he did was morally wrong