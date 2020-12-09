Alek Minassian wanted to kill 100 people in Toronto van attack, but 'satisfied' with 10 deaths

A psychologist retained by the prosecution says the man who killed 10 pedestrians in Toronto’s van attack wanted to kill 100 people.

Dr. Percy Wright says Alek Minassian told him more than a year after the 2018 attack that he was satisfied with his “kill count” but had wanted to take more lives.

Minassian has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The defence argues that the 28-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., should be held not criminally responsible for his actions due to autism spectrum disorder.

Minassian’s state of mind is the sole issue at trial as he has admitted to planning and carrying out the attack.

Wright has testified that Minassian had anger issues and knew right from wrong.