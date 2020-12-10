Trillium Health dealing with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, some hospital wards closing to admissions

The Trillium Health Partners hospital network is dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks at its three main sites.

Trillium operates two hospitals in Mississauga, Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital, and the Queensway Health Centre in Etobicoke.

A spokesperson for the health network tells CBC that “as of Tuesday, there were 36 staff from across sites who were off from work for testing positive for the virus and a transmission was a mix of both hospitals and community.”

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie in a health briefing on Wednesday said that Trillium is operating “well above capacity” with 88 COVID-19 patients and 20 patients in it’s intensive care units. Crombie also mentioned that the health network is dealing with outbreak in four units.

According to a hospital news release, the staff is spread out over multiple hospital units at the three sites.

Credit Valley Hospital has an outbreak in its emergency department and 1E medicine unit while Mississauga Hospital is dealing with an outbreak in its cardiac surgical intensive care unit as all as its cardiovascular unit. The Queensway Health Centre is experiencing an outbreak in the McCall Centre for Continuing Care.

The medicine unit at Credit Valley has been closed for admission to prevent further infection but the hospital say that the emergency unit continues to operate and remains safe for patients.