Ontario reports more resolved than new COVID-19 cases, more than 800 now hospitalized

Last Updated Dec 9, 2020 at 10:41 am EST

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 People wearing face masks wait for COVID-19 tests outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)

Ontario is reporting 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday with over 48,500 tests completed.

This is an increase of over 200 cases from Tuesday’s report but comes with nearly 10,000 more completed tests.

Ontario is reporting 1,924 resolved cases. It’s the first time the province has reported more resolved cases than new cases since Nov. 24.

The rolling seven day average has increased to 1,840 from 1,816.

The province is reporting 28 new deaths, up from 10 a day ago. Ontario reported 26 deaths on Monday.

Eleven of the new deaths come from residents of long-term care homes. Homes in the province are reporting 41 new cases among residents and 27 among staff.

Locally, there are 517 new cases in Toronto, 471 in Peel and 187 in York Region.

More details to come.

