Ontario reports record high COVID-19 cases and completed tests

Ontario is reporting 1,983 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday with over 61,800 tests completed.

The daily case count marks a new record for the province, surpassing the 1,925 cases reported on Monday. It also marks a record for completed test with the province crossing the 60,000 mark for the first time. The province reported 1,890 cases on Wednesday.

The test positivity rate drops to 3.6 percent, down from 4.4 percent one week ago.

The rolling seven day average increases slightly to 1,862, up from 1,840 a day ago.

There are 1,804 more resolved cases.

The province is reporting 35 new deaths on Thursday with 24 coming from residents in long-term care homes. Homes in the province report 48 new cases from residents and and 34 from staff.

There is now a total of 134,783 confirmed cases in the province since the onset of the pandemic with 3,871 deaths. Of the confirmed cases 16,233 are active and 114,679 have been resolved.

Among active cases, 829 people are currently in the hospital, 18 more than a day ago. Among the hospitalized, 228 are in the ICU and 132 are on ventilators. That makes seven more patients in the ICU and three more on ventilators from the previous day.

More than half of new cases come from people under the age of 40 with the 20-39 age group responsible for the most.

Locally, there are 515 new cases in Peel, 496 in Toronto and 208 in York Region.

