Ontario reports slight increase, 7-day average of COVID-19 cases reaches a new high

Last Updated Nov 30, 2020 at 10:18 am EST

A worker wearing a protective shield checks COVID-19 samples prior to analysis at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto on May 5, 2020. (Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ontario is reporting 1,746 cases of COVID-19.

Locally, there are 622 new cases in Toronto, 390 in Peel and 217 in York Region.

There are 1,320 more resolved cases and over 39,400 tests completed.

More details to come.

