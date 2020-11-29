Ontario reports 1,708 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 24 new deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a sharp decline from the previous two days.

Provincial health officials recorded 1,822 new infections yesterday and a record high of 1,855 cases on Friday.

There were 24 additional deaths reported, marking the fifth straight day more than 20 new deaths were added to the provincial tally.

Most of the new cases were in Peel Region, which reported 503 new infections, followed by Toronto with 463 and 185 in York Region.

The province said it completed 53,959 tests in the previous 24-hour period – the third straight day more than 50,000 tests were completed.

