Ontario reports 1,708 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 24 new deaths
by News Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2020 10:09 am EST
Last Updated Nov 29, 2020 at 10:16 am EST
Rachel Arden instructs a student on how to self-administer a rapid COVID-19 test (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Ontario is reporting 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a sharp decline from the previous two days.
Provincial health officials recorded 1,822 new infections yesterday and a record high of 1,855 cases on Friday.
There were 24 additional deaths reported, marking the fifth straight day more than 20 new deaths were added to the provincial tally.
Most of the new cases were in Peel Region, which reported 503 new infections, followed by Toronto with 463 and 185 in York Region.
The province said it completed 53,959 tests in the previous 24-hour period – the third straight day more than 50,000 tests were completed.
