Suspect wanted in connection to several robberies, high-profile car jacking, surrenders to police

A suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies and a high-profile car jacking has surrendered to Peel police.

19-year-old Trestin Cassanova-Alman faces a total of 17 charges, with the most serious being kidnapping.

He is one of four men police believe carried out several armed robberies in Mississauga on July 24th.

RELATED: Police identify one of two suspects wanted in Mississauga shooting, carjacking

Officers caught up with the group in a parking garage near Burnhampthorpe and Confederation parkway, and after a brief exchange of gunfire, two of the four men were arrested.

The two others escaped on foot with Cassanova-Alman allegedly hijacking a pickup truck with a family inside — eventually driving away with an 8-year-old in the back seat, who was later dropped off uninjured on a residential street.

After three months on the run, Cassanova-Alman turned himself in on Thursday.

He has a bail hearing in Brampton.