Suspect wanted in connection to several robberies, high-profile car jacking, surrenders to police

Police have identified Trestin Cassanova-Alman and a second man as suspects wanted in connection with a shooting and carjacking in Mississauga. PEEL POLICE/HO

A suspect wanted in connection with several armed robberies and a high-profile car jacking has surrendered to Peel police.

19-year-old Trestin Cassanova-Alman faces a total of 17 charges, with the most serious being kidnapping.

He is one of four men police believe carried out several armed robberies in Mississauga on July 24th.

Officers caught up with the group in a parking garage near Burnhampthorpe and Confederation parkway, and after a brief exchange of gunfire, two of the four men were arrested.

The two others escaped on foot with Cassanova-Alman allegedly hijacking a pickup truck with a family inside — eventually driving away with an 8-year-old in the back seat, who was later dropped off uninjured on a residential street.

After three months on the run, Cassanova-Alman turned himself in on Thursday.

He has a bail hearing in Brampton.

