Police identify one of two suspects wanted in Mississauga shooting, carjacking

Police have issued a warrant for one of two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting and carjacking in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Trestin Cassanova-Alman who is wanted on 17 charges including kidnapping, robbery and possession of stolen property.

Cassanova-Alman is described as Black, five-foot-eight and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He was last seen on July 24 when police and tactical officers attempted to arrest four suspects in connection with a series of violent financial and pharmacy robberies stretching from Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener and Barrie.

In the course of the arrest in an underground garage in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway, one of the suspects fired upon police and drove a car towards officers while attempting to flee.

While two of the suspects were captured, two others managed to escape and fled onto Burhamthorpe Road where one of them carjacked a black pickup truck with an 8-year-old girl inside. Following a brief pursuit she was eventually located by police a short time later, uninjured and the truck was recovered unoccupied.

Police are also continuing to search for a second suspect described as male, Black, six-foot-two, 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a zip-up jacket with a purple hood and shoulders and black lower part with black sleeves, a blue medical mask, and black gloves.

Police say due to the violent and dangerous nature of their crimes both men pose a clear risk to the community.

Two other men arrested by police – Ridwan Dalmar, 20, of Toronto and Zakariya Dalmar, 23, of Waterloo – have both been charged with numerous firearm offences.