Loading articles...

Prime Minister Trudeau to address nation following throne speech

Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 4:06 pm EDT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters during a news conference following a visit to the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) Royalmount Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre facility in Montreal, Monday, Aug 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation tomorrow following his government’s speech from the throne.

The Prime Minister’s office confirms to 680 NEWS Trudeau will address Canadians directly at 6:30 p.m. ET on the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as the country faces the prospect of a second wave of the virus.

 

The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

Canada’s chief public health officer warned on Tuesday there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.

The speech from the throne will be delivered by the governor general tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB 410 north of Steeles. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
Retweeted @ericfisher: Next week has a pretty ugly look for western wildfire potential. Highly amplified pattern with hot west/cold east. https://…
Latest Weather
Read more