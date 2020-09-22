Prime Minister Trudeau to address nation following throne speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation tomorrow following his government’s speech from the throne.

The Prime Minister’s office confirms to 680 NEWS Trudeau will address Canadians directly at 6:30 p.m. ET on the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as the country faces the prospect of a second wave of the virus.

The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.

Canada’s chief public health officer warned on Tuesday there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.

The speech from the throne will be delivered by the governor general tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.