Prime Minister Trudeau to address nation following throne speech
by news staff
Posted Sep 22, 2020 3:41 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 22, 2020 at 4:06 pm EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters during a news conference following a visit to the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) Royalmount Human Health Therapeutics Research Centre facility in Montreal, Monday, Aug 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address the nation tomorrow following his government’s speech from the throne.
The Prime Minister’s office confirms to 680 NEWS Trudeau will address Canadians directly at 6:30 p.m. ET on the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as the country faces the prospect of a second wave of the virus.
Tomorrow after the Trudeau government's throne speech, Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau will address the nation at 6:30pm(ET). He will speak about the urgency of fighting COVID-19 as the country faces prospect of second wave, & give a summary of the throne speech #cdnpoli
The federal Liberals are expected to lay out plans for child care, affordable housing and navigating the economic fallout of the pandemic as part of throne speech cast in the shadow of rising COVID-19 cases.
Canada’s chief public health officer warned on Tuesday there will be a dramatic resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada unless people limit contact with others in coming days.
The speech from the throne will be delivered by the governor general tomorrow at 2 p.m. ET.