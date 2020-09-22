Look: New model shows COVID-19 accelerating at alarming rate in Ontario

Loading articles...

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks as she is joined by Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The federal government has released new COVID-19 modelling numbers showing the country could be in for a significant spike in spending unless Canadians change their behaviour.

In recent weeks the data shows every province west of the Atlantic bubble has been seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and young adults have been contracting the virus more than any other age group.

 

But short term projections suggest by October 2nd the country could see an additional ten thousand cases, and there may be a significant spike in the weeks and months ahead.

Chief public health officer, Doctor Theresa Tam, says the future of this health crisis depends on the actions of every Canadian in limiting contact with others.

“With minimal controls, the virus is capable of surging into a very sharp and intense peak because most Canadians don’t have immunity to the virus,” Tam said on Tuesday.

there is a silver lining from the new modelling, which shows that COVID-19 deaths have remained low and appear to be under control.

