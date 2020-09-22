Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Look: New model shows COVID-19 accelerating at alarming rate in Ontario
by Cormac Mac Sweeney, Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 22, 2020 1:15 pm EDT
Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam speaks as she is joined by Dr. Howard Njoo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The federal government has released new COVID-19 modelling numbers showing the country could be in for a significant spike in spending unless Canadians change their behaviour.
In recent weeks the data shows every province west of the Atlantic bubble has been seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and young adults have been contracting the virus more than any other age group.
But short term projections suggest by October 2nd the country could see an additional ten thousand cases, and there may be a significant spike in the weeks and months ahead.
Check out this chart from the Public Health Agency. Individual actions can flatten this #COVID19 spread for the fall. But if we stay on the current course or let our guard down further we will see a significant spike in cases, much worse than the spring #Cdnpolipic.twitter.com/LnOVZs23US