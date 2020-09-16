Positive test rates at St. Mike's have increased 5 times

Some concerning numbers out of St. Michael’s Hospital today.

According to it’s assessment centre the downtown Hospital has seen positivity rates for COVID-19 tests increase from 0.4% in July and August to 2.2% in the past week.

The average positivity rate across the province is up to 0.7% this week up from 0.46% through July and August.

According to the Province the positivity rate across the province for Tuesday was 1.2%, down from 1.3% the day before.

The increase in positive test rates comes amid a spike in total cases throughout the province. The province reported 315 new cases on Wednesday along with two deaths.

