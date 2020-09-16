Ontario is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario has reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two deaths.

There were 251 new cases reported on Tuesday.

There are 154 resolved cases.

There are 45,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date

Nearly 29,000 tests were processed.

Toronto is looking at 77 new cases, Ottawa has 61 new cases, 37 cases in York, Durham reporting 24 new cases, and there are 54 new cases in Peel.

25 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, and 12 PHUs are reporting no new cases.

Tuesday’s number of new COVID-19 cases makes it six-straight days of more than 200 for the province, the same day sources say Premier Doug Ford’s government is considering reducing social gathering limits.

Earlier this week, Ford suggested that the people having parties are the ones to blame for the recent uptick in numbers.