Ontario is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo
Ontario has reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two deaths.
There were 251 new cases reported on Tuesday.
There are 154 resolved cases.
There are 45,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date
Nearly 29,000 tests were processed.
Toronto is looking at 77 new cases, Ottawa has 61 new cases, 37 cases in York, Durham reporting 24 new cases, and there are 54 new cases in Peel.
25 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, and 12 PHUs are reporting no new cases.
Tuesday’s number of new COVID-19 cases makes it six-straight days of more than 200 for the province, the same day sources say Premier Doug Ford’s government is considering reducing social gathering limits.
Earlier this week, Ford suggested that the people having parties are the ones to blame for the recent uptick in numbers.
Ontario is reporting 315 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 29,000 tests were processed. Locally, 25 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases with 12 reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 77 new cases with 61 in Ottawa, 54 in Peel and 37 in York. Durham is reporting 24 new cases.