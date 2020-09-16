Loading articles...

Ontario is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 16, 2020 at 10:53 am EDT

In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo

Ontario has reported 315 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and two deaths.

  • There were 251 new cases reported on Tuesday.
  • There are 154 resolved cases.
  • There are 45,383 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to date
  • Nearly 29,000 tests were processed.
  • Toronto is looking at 77 new cases, Ottawa has 61 new cases, 37 cases in York, Durham reporting 24 new cases, and there are 54 new cases in Peel.
  • 25 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, and 12 PHUs are reporting no new cases.

 

Tuesday’s number of new COVID-19 cases makes it six-straight days of more than 200 for the province, the same day sources say Premier Doug Ford’s government is considering reducing social gathering limits.

Earlier this week, Ford suggested that the people having parties are the ones to blame for the recent uptick in numbers.

Related Stories

Experts say healthy eating can help curb the spread of coronavirusToronto's top doctor details where rise of COVID-19 infections are coming fromThrone speech to focus on child care, national drug plan
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
UPDATE: The WB 407 ramp to SB 404 remains CLOSED for cleanup of a collision involving a tractor trailer. #WB407…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s a lot warmer for us today. Back to summer heat and humidity but just for one day! (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more