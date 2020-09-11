Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man responsible for shooting his family in Oshawa was left out of father's will
by Laura Carney
Posted Sep 11, 2020 6:07 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 11, 2020 at 6:09 am EDT
Friends and community members dropped off flowers, candles and heartfelt notes outside an Oshawa home where five people were found shot to death early Friday morning. CITYNEWS/Erica Natividad
The man who shot his sister and murdered her husband and three of their kids inside their Oshawa home, was reportedly left out of his father’s will.
In court documents obtained by the CBC, Mitch Lapa’s sister, Loretta Traynor and her children were the beneficiaries of almost all of her late father’s estate.
Police tell the CBC they won’t say if the will may have sparked tensions between Mitch and Loretta, or if it might have been a motive for the homicides.
After shooting his sister’s family, Lapa fatally shot himself.
