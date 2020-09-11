Man responsible for shooting his family in Oshawa was left out of father's will

The man who shot his sister and murdered her husband and three of their kids inside their Oshawa home, was reportedly left out of his father’s will.

In court documents obtained by the CBC, Mitch Lapa’s sister, Loretta Traynor and her children were the beneficiaries of almost all of her late father’s estate.

Police tell the CBC they won’t say if the will may have sparked tensions between Mitch and Loretta, or if it might have been a motive for the homicides.

After shooting his sister’s family, Lapa fatally shot himself.