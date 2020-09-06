Police identify victims of Oshawa shooting, appeal for shooter information

Police are appealing for information to help them determine a possible motive in the deaths of four family members in an Oshawa home on Friday.

In an update released Sunday afternoon, Durham police have confirmed the identities of the four family members shot to death as 50-year-old Chris Traynor and his children, 20-year-old Bradley, 15-year-old Adelaide and 11-year-old Joseph.

A fourth child, Sam, was not home at the time of the incident. He was away at school.

A 50-year-old woman continues to recover in hospital from gunshot wounds. Police have not identified her but friends and community members say her name is Loretta Traynor, the mother and wife of the four family members killed.

On Saturday, police identified the lone shooter as 48-year-old Mitchell Lapa of Winnipeg, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police have not specified Lapa’s relation to his victims but he is said to be the brother of Loretta Traynor.

“Investigators also want to speak to anyone who knew the lone attacker, Mitchell Lapa, as they seek to understand the motivation and reasons for this attack,” read a statement released by police. “If anyone has details or background information about him, they are asked to contact their local police service or one of our lead investigators.”

A GoFundMe page started on behalf of the family had raised almost $85,000 as of 5 p.m. Sunday from more than 1,200 donations.

“The Traynor family were beloved and active members of the Oshawa community,” reads an introduction on the page. “Their acts of kindness, love and generosity are unmatched. The impact the family had on everyone they touched will be forever remembered. Funds raised will be given to the family to assist them moving forward.”