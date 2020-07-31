Long weekend road closures for ActiveTO

Toronto moves into Stage 3 today and it’s the start of a long weekend which means chances are the roads will be busier than usual. On top of that, ActiveTO road closures will be in place for the long weekend so drivers will want to plan ahead.

Lake Shore Boulevard East will be closed from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road and from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue.

Bayview Avenue will also be shut down from front to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street will be closed between Gerrard Street and Bayview.

Also note, parking lots at Sunnyside Park, Budapest Park and Sir Casimir Gzowski Park will be closed all weekend.

More than 60 kilometres of quiet streets are also available to residents throughout the city this weekend.

The City of Toronto is reminding the public to continue to practice physical distancing and wear a face covering or mask in all indoor public spaces. And if you’re not feeling well, stay home.

For a look at what’s open and closed this long weekend, click here.