Parts of GTHA enter Stage 3 of reopening Friday

Last Updated Jul 24, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions during the daily briefing at COVID-19 at Queen’s Park in Toronto on July 2, 2020. THECANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Working out at a gym, eating inside a restaurant, and having a drink inside a bar — it’ll almost feel like life is back to normal across parts of the GTHA as more regions of the province head into Stage 3 on Friday.

Durham, York, Halton, and Niagara regions, as well as Hamilton, have all been allowed to enter the next phase of reopening, but the province’s three hot spots — Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex — will remain in Stage 2.

Stage 3 also means raising the limits on the size of indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 people, and as many as 100 people are allowed to congregate outdoors.

Restaurants will look a little different with tables spaced two-metres apart, as well, gyms will be implementing new measures to ensure customer safety and social distancing.

Although casinos are allowed to reopen in Stage 3, the mayor of Niagara Falls says neither the Fallsview Casino nor Casino Niagara will be opening just yet.

Jim Diodati told BT Toronto that because of the capacity cap set at 50 people “it’s hardly worth opening any doors.” But he did add that the casinos have been working hard to install plexiglass in preparation for when they do open up.

The region has seen a spike in domestic tourism since the pandemic.

As for when the remaining three regions will move into Stage 3 — there has been no official word.

Mayor John Tory said he wants as many precautions in place ahead of the move to the next phase of reopening to prevent a possible uptake of COVID-19 cases.

