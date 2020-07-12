Ford government to unveil Stage 3 timeline this week: sources

Senior government sources have confirmed Premier Doug Ford will unveil plans Monday regarding Ontario entering Stage 3 of the reopening process.

As with Stage 2, the roll out of Stage 3 is also expected to be undertaken with a regional approach in mind.

This means bars and restaurants can see people inside so long as precautions are taken — Richard Southern (@richard680news) July 12, 2020

According to the government’s framework for reopening the province which was released at the end of April, Stage 3 would see:

the opening of all workplaces responsibly

Further relaxing the restrictions on public gatherings. Large public gatherings such as concerts and sporting events will continue to be restricted for the foreseeable future.

Continued protections for vulnerable populations and the continued practice of physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene, and significant mitigation plans to limit health risks.

Among the businesses likely to be given the green light to reopen in Stage 3 are gyms and fitness centers, movie theatres and indoor dining for restaurants and bars.

On Friday, Ford teased that the province was “very, very close” to entering Stage 3.

“We just want to see a consistent downward trend and we have,” said Ford. “We’ve had a couple of little road bumps within the migrant worker community that we’re getting over and they’re working hard.”

One thing the premier indicated is that large concerts and sporting events will likely remain off-limits.

“When it comes to concerts or the baseball game, we still won’t be able to go to a baseball game and put 30,000 people in the stands or any concerts that might be happening,” said Ford.