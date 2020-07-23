Ontario confirms 103 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a drop from the 165 cases reported yesterday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 2,755.

The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,210 with 88.9 per cent considered resolved.

The province says it was able to complete more than 26,000 tests the previous day.

It also says 154 people are in hospital because of the virus, including 35 people in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.

Today, Ontario is reporting 103 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase. Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is down to 14 cases with Windsor-Essex reporting 23. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 23, 2020

