Ontario confirms 103 new cases of COVID-19
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 23, 2020 10:50 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 23, 2020 at 11:08 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirmed 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a drop from the 165 cases reported yesterday.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll at 2,755.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 38,210 with 88.9 per cent considered resolved.
The province says it was able to complete more than 26,000 tests the previous day.
It also says 154 people are in hospital because of the virus, including 35 people in intensive care and 21 on ventilators.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 28 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases.
