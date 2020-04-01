Loading articles...

COVID-19: Live coverage of coronavirus news from Toronto reporters

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews
A woman uses her computer keyboard in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, December 19, 2012. Amid the mass transition to remote working as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most employers are likely focused on operational issues in order to get their employees up and running in their new home offices. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The world has changed drastically over the last few months amid the coronavirus pandemic and here in Toronto, it is no different.

Toronto’s CityNews and 680 NEWS reporters are working hard to bring you the latest live updates as they happen across the city, including daily updates from the provincal and federal governments.

For a full list of stories published daily on the coronavirus, click here.

To stay up to date on the latest news regarding COVID-19, here is live coverage from Toronto’s CityNews and 680 NEWS reporters:

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Roadwork SB 404 at the 407 in the HOV and two left lanes, delay from Hwy 7. #SB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
It’s Wednesday, April 1st and it will be a lovely, mainly sunny day ⛅️🌤☀️No jokes. That’s all 😃
Latest Weather
Read more