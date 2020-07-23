2 gang members arrested in connection with 'unrelated' homicides

Two members of the same gang have been arrested in connection with two homicides that are “unrelated” in 2019, according to Peel police.

Lamar Grant, 24, of Brampton was charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Kyle Clouden on Sept. 1, 2019.

The 24-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a restaurant at Hurontario and Central Parkway West in Mississauga around 2:30 a.m. Clouden died at the scene.

Grant has also been charged with discharge firearm, assault and mischief for an unrelated event and appeared in court on July 22. Peel police say he was also out on bail for firearm charges from Jan. 2020.

Devon Mark, 19, of Brampton was also arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Mario Ibrahim.

He was found suffering from gunshot wounds, sitting in a parked vehicle in the area of Webb Drive and Confederation Parkway, just before midnight on October 22, 2019. Ibrahim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He appeared in court on July 22. Three others have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Ibrahim’s death.

Police say the homicides are not related, but both of the accused “have affiliations to the same street gang.”

In a statement, Chief Nishan Duraiappah said their arrests are “evidence of the dangerous correlation between illegal firearms, violence and gangs.”

“Unfortunately, it also demonstrates how likely violent offenders are to be released from custody despite our service’s best efforts, even when persons face serious charges like firearms offences,” added Chief Duraiappah. “In these circumstances, Grant’s release creates a real risk to the community, which could have been avoided if he remained in custody.”

Police add the investigations are still ongoing in both homicides.