Police arrest 3rd suspect in Mississauga murder, linking it to Hwy. 401 shooting

Peel regional police have arrested a third person in connection to the shooting death of a Stouffville man in Mississauga last October.

Mario Ibrahim, 26, was sitting in a parked car in front of a condo complex on Webb Drive near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway on October 22, 2019 just before midnight.

Police say a suspect walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots at Ibrahim before fleeing in a dark coloured SUV.

Ibrahim was later pronounced dead.

On Monday morning, police arrested 38-year-old Jason Williams of Brampton and charged him with the first-degree murder of Ibrahim.

Williams is the third person charged in connection to Ibrahim’s death.

Brandon Drakes-Simon, 24, and Melnee Christian, 24, were both previously charged with first-degree murder.

Ibrahim survived a shooting just two days before he was murdered.

In a release, Peel police said Ibrahim and a friend left an establishment in Mississauga on Sunday, October 20 at around 1:35 a.m. and were traveling eastbound on Highway 401 approaching Highway 427 when a dark coloured SUV pulled alongside them and someone started firing a gun at them.

No one was injured in that incident.

“Investigators have also seized a brown 2012 Infinity IFX SUV which was used in the homicide of Mario Ibrahim and was believed to have been used in the attempted murder incident on Highway 401 on October 20, 2019,” Peel police said.