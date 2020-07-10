1 woman, 2 men seriously wounded in York shooting

Three people have been injured following reports of gunshots in York.

Police say they were called to the area of Jane Street and Woolner Avenue, just north of St. Clair, after multiple reports of gunshots just before 10:30 p.m.

An adult female and two males were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses report a black SUV was seen speeding away from the area.

No word yet on any suspect descriptions.

The shooting is one of several incidents reported across the GTA Friday night.