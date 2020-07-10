Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in shooting outside Scarborough Town Centre

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Scarborough Town Centre shopping mall Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted at around 2:30 p.m. that they had been called to the mall for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto EMS described the injuries as serious.  The man has since been transported to the hospital.

Investigators said the shooting occurred outside mall entrance number three.  That section of the mall is currently closed for the investigation.

A dark coloured SUV was seen fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The EB and WB 401 ramps to SB Brock Rd have reopened. SB Brock Rd is also open but the left lane is blocked…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:23 PM
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: Watches and warnings beginning to pop up across southern Ontario. Heat warning remains in effect for GTA. weather an…
Latest Weather
Read more