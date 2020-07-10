Man seriously injured in shooting outside Scarborough Town Centre

Toronto police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Scarborough Town Centre shopping mall Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted at around 2:30 p.m. that they had been called to the mall for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto EMS described the injuries as serious. The man has since been transported to the hospital.

Investigators said the shooting occurred outside mall entrance number three. That section of the mall is currently closed for the investigation.

A dark coloured SUV was seen fleeing the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.