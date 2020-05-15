Loading articles...

5 Armed Forces members contract coronavirus while assisting in long-term care homes

A Canadian flag sits on a members of Canadian forces that are leaving from CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on October 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Five members of the Canadian Armed Forces have tested positive for the coronavirus while assisting at long-term care homes in Ontario and Quebec.

A statement from the military on Friday said one member serving at a care home in Ontario has become ill, and four in facilities in Quebec.

More to come

