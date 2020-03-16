How to self-isolate amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In this March 11, 2020, photo, Lindsay Garfield, Finance Director at SquareFoot, which helps companies find office space, is reflected in a mirror while working from home in New York. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bebeto Matthews
More and more people are being told to self-isolate after returning from trips outside of Canada or coming into contact with someone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
While it may be scary for some to think about isolating themselves from family and friends, public health experts say it will be key in halting the spread of the coronavirus.
Here are some tips Ontario Public Health on how to properly self-isolate:
1. Stay home
As expected, the most important part of self-isolation is just staying home;
Do not use public transportation, cabs or taxi;
Do not go to work, school or any populated places.
2. Limit who is visiting you while in self-isolation
Limit any visits to people you must see and keep them short;
Stay away from elderly people or those with chronic medical deficiencies.
3. Avoid contact with others
If there are others in your home, steer clear of them as much as possible, including using your own bathroom if possible;
If you are in the same room as someone, keep a distance of at least two metres;
Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth. If you can’t, have those around you wear a mask.
4. Cover your coughs and sneezes
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;
If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow;
Used tissues should be thrown into a lined waste basket for easy removal.
5. Wash your hands
We know you hear this 10 times a day, but washing your hands is one of the most important ways to protect yourself;