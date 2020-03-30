Silver linings: some good news in these trying times

As the world focuses on self isolation and social distancing, it’s easy to overlook all the amazing things happening right under our face masks. From the stoic heroics of front line health care workers, to the small gestures of solidarity between neighbours, humanity is often at its best when things are at their worst. If you have some good news you’d like to share, please let us know using the form on this other page! Spread a little extra hope in the world with a random act of COVID kindness.

Now let’s take a break from counting recently confirmed cases, and look at some of the good things you might have missed.

Ever heard of little free libraries? Tiny boxes placed sidewalk-side for communities to share in the gift of reading? Well someone in Toronto had the big little idea to change theirs into a pantry! Complete with a genuine roll of 2-ply covid currency, toiler paper!





Another awesome individual has created a Google map to keep track of all the restaurants and other eateries still providing take-out and delivery in the midst of this pandemic. If you would like to submit a location for the map, you can do that here.





Maybe it’s time to take a moment and be thankful for all those who have successfully recovered, including none other than Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. According to recent stats, over 150,000 brave souls have faced COVID-19 and won. If you’re interested in reading more, a site dedicated to testing positive for optimism can be found here.





From the people who most definitely didn’t bring you Scaremongering comes ‘CareMongering’, “A group for sharing and organizing community resources in response to COVID-19.” In less than two weeks there are over 24,000 members and this group has inspired over 40 similar groups across the world. If you’d like to commit to the cause, head on over to their facebook group.





Check back with 680 NEWS as we look to shine a light on all the heroes we need now more than ever, helping to remind us we’re all in this together.