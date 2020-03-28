Loading articles...

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau receives all-clear after COVID-19 diagnosis

Last Updated Mar 28, 2020 at 9:06 pm EDT

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau attends a rally for her husband Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. The Prime Minister's Office says Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau says she’s received the all-clear from her doctor and Ottawa Public Health.

In a Facebook post, she says she’s feeling much better.

She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12 after returning from the U.K.

The diagnosis sent her and her family, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, into self-isolation in their Ottawa home.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
COLLISION - #WB407 ramp to Goreway blocked
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:50 PM
Tonight some Thunderstorms are possible across the GTA. However, it's on the edge of some much warmer air that's go…
Latest Weather
Read more