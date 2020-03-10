Loading articles...

Police identify suspect wanted in Brampton bus shooting

Last Updated Mar 10, 2020 at 5:37 am EDT

Daniel Larizza, 18, wanted in connection with a shooting on a Brampton bus on March 5, 2020. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police have identified a man wanted in connection with a shooting on a Brampton bus last week.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 60-year-old man was shot during the incident. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. There has been no word on what prompted the incident.

Daniel Larizza, 18, is wanted for attempted murder in connection with the shooting. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are advising him to contact a lawyer and turn himself in.

The public is being advised not to approach Larizza if they see him, but instead to contact authorities.

