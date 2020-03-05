Loading articles...

Man in his 50s shot aboard transit bus in Brampton, police say

A Peel Regional Police cruiser seen in an undated file photo.

Peel regional police say a man in his 50s has been shot on a public transit bus in Brampton.

Police say the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Dixie Road and Howden Boulevard.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the scene on foot.

