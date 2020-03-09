Ontario confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases; provincial total now 34

Ontario health officials have announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 34.

The two cases are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran and upon returning to Canada went to North York General Hospital.

The Ministry of Health says COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are actively working to prepare for potential local spread of the illness.

Four more positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province of Ontario on Sunday.

Four of the people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have since been cleared of the virus.