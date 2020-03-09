Loading articles...

Ontario confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases; provincial total now 34

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews

Last Updated Mar 9, 2020 at 11:10 am EDT

A man applies sanitizer on his hands before eating food in New Delhi, India on 07 March 2020. So far, India has reported 34 coronavirus cases the majority of them in the past few days. They include 16 Italian tourists. There's growing anxiety. Schools have begun sending out advisories, a few offices have shut temporarily after employees tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ontario health officials have announced two new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 34.

The two cases are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran and upon returning to Canada went to North York General Hospital.

The Ministry of Health says COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are actively working to prepare for potential local spread of the illness.

Four more positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the province of Ontario on Sunday.

Four of the people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have since been cleared of the virus.

