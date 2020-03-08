Loading articles...

29th case of coronavirus confirmed in Ontario

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP) AP

The Ontario government confirmed another positive case of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of people with the illness in the province to 29.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health made the announcement Sunday afternoon.

Williams said the latest patient is a woman in her 40s who had returned to Toronto on March 2 after a trip to Colorado.

“[She] presented herself to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre’s emergency department in Toronto,” a news release said. “The hospital took all the necessary precautions and followed standard operating procedures, including testing and assessment.”

He said the woman is currently at home in self-isolation and Toronto Public Health is tracing people that she was in contact with.

The province also said of the 29 cases, four are all resolved.

“All protocols were followed and risk to Ontarians remains low,” the province said.

