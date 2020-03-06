City, outside workers ratify collective agreement

An agreement has officially been ratified between the City of Toronto and its outside workers.

City council unanimously ratified the collective agreement with Local 416 on Friday, one day after union members agreed to the new deal.

The tentative deal was reached between both sides last month, just half an hour before the strike deadline, averting a potential labour disruption.

Details of the agreement were not released but one of the key issues for the union was job security for senior members with more than 15 years of experience. They were looking to ensure they don’t lose their jobs to privatization.

The City will now turn its attention to getting an agreement with its approximately 22,000 inside workers, who will be in a legal strike or lockout position as of 12:01 a.m. on March 14.

Inside workers include public health nurses, child care workers, court services staff, ambulance dispatchers, social service workers, and long-term care home workers.