Tentative deal reached between City and outside workers, strike averted
by News Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2020 11:34 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 28, 2020 at 11:38 pm EST
File photo of a Toronto recycling bin. CITYNEWS
A tentative agreement has been reached between the City and its outside workers, averting a potential labour disruption.
In a brief statement issued just a half hour before the strike deadline, Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 416 announced a five-year deal which they call “fair to Toronto residents and Local 416 workers.
“All City services, including City-owned arenas, remain open as usual. Curbside and commercial garbage collection will also continue as scheduled.
Details of the agreement were not released but one of the key issues for the union was job security for senior members with more than 15 years experience. They were looking to ensure they don’t lose their jobs to privatization.
Mayor John Tory had said he has no intention of privatizing services, citing his track record, claiming no jobs have ever been at risk while his council has been in office.
Toronto City Council and the union membership are expected to review and vote on the deal next week.