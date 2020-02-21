Loading articles...

2 Brampton teens charged in connection with 2nd violent bank robbery

Last Updated Feb 21, 2020 at 10:08 am EST

Three suspects were arrested after four people were injured in a violent armed robbery at a bank in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham Road in Markham on Feb. 19, 2020. CITYNEWS/Sean Toussaint

Two teens charged in a violent bank robbery in Markham this week are facing more charges in connection with a second bank robbery.

York regional police say they were called to an RBC branch in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham Road just as the bank was closing around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, three suspects got out of a car, entered the bank and ordered everyone on the ground. They then demanded cash from the safe.

Police said four employees of the bank were injured — two men were stabbed while another man and one female sustained head injuries from a blunt object. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

The three suspects were arrested a short time later in a townhouse unit under construction and each face eight charges.

Two of those suspects – a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both from Brampton — have now been charged in connection with another violent bank robbery.

This robbery took place at a Scotiabank on Kingston Road in Pickering on Valentine’s Day.

Two armed suspects reportedly entered the bank and demanded cash. Two employees were pistol-whipped during the robbery and a third was also injured.

Police said no money was taken and the suspects fled the scene.

The teens, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, have been charged with robbery with a firearm, wearing a disguise with intent, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, and weapons dangerous, in connection with the Feb. 14 robbery.

