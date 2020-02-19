4 injured in violent bank robbery in Markham, 3 suspects arrested

Police have arrested three suspects following a violent armed robbery at a bank in Markham.

York Region Police say they were called to an RBC branch in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham road just as the bank was closing around 8 p.m.

Police say both a knife and a pistol were involved in the robbery.

Police say at four employees of the bank were injured – two were stabbed and two others sustained head injuries from a blunt object. All were taken to local hospitals by paramedics, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Three suspects fled on foot but police say, with the help of the K9-unit, all three were captured within 45 minutes and taken into custody.