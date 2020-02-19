Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
4 injured in violent bank robbery in Markham, 3 suspects arrested
by News Staff
Posted Feb 19, 2020 9:17 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 19, 2020 at 9:34 pm EST
Police have arrested three suspects following a violent armed robbery at a bank in Markham.
York Region Police say they were called to an RBC branch in the area of 16th Avenue and Markham road just as the bank was closing around 8 p.m.
Police say both a knife and a pistol were involved in the robbery.
Police say at four employees of the bank were injured – two were stabbed and two others sustained head injuries from a blunt object. All were taken to local hospitals by paramedics, one with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Three suspects fled on foot but police say, with the help of the K9-unit, all three were captured within 45 minutes and taken into custody.
