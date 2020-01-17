Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto firefighter charged after girl hit by fire truck in west end
by News staff
Posted Jan 17, 2020 10:08 am EST
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a fire truck.
A Toronto firefighter is facing charges after an
11-year-old girl was struck by a fire truck in the city’s west end last month.
Police were called to Oakwood and Rosemount avenues near St. Clair Avenue West around around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.
Police said the truck, which was heading to a fire call, was heading north on Oakwood when it hit the girl who was in a crosswalk walking west across Oakwood.
The fire truck had its lights and sirens activated at the time.
The girl suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and is still recovering in hospital.
The firefighter driving the truck has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with Careless Driving Causing Bodily Harm and Pass Stopped Vehicle at Crossover.
The identity of the firefighter has not been released. Their next court date is Feb. 20.
