Girl, 11, struck by fire truck near St. Clair and Oakwood

Last Updated Dec 16, 2019 at 4:57 pm EST

An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a fire truck.

An 11-year-old girl is being rushed to hospital after being struck by a fire truck at St. Clair and Oakwood Avenues.

Police were called to the scene at Oakwood and Rosemount avenues before 4 p.m.

The child suffered serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries and a emergency run was requested to take her to a trauma centre.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the girl was struck while the truck was responding to a fire and adds there is a full investigation underway by Toronto police and Toronto Fire.

The road is blocked off as officers investigate.

