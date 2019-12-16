Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Girl, 11, struck by fire truck near St. Clair and Oakwood
by News staff
Posted Dec 16, 2019 4:06 pm EST
Last Updated Dec 16, 2019 at 4:57 pm EST
An 11-year-old girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a fire truck.
An 11-year-old girl is being rushed to hospital after being struck by a fire truck at St. Clair and Oakwood Avenues.
Police were called to the scene at Oakwood and Rosemount avenues before 4 p.m.
The child suffered serious injuries, but non-life-threatening injuries and a emergency run was requested to take her to a trauma centre.
Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the girl was struck while the truck was responding to a fire and adds there is a full investigation underway by Toronto police and Toronto Fire.
The road is blocked off as officers investigate.
A short time ago, a @Toronto_Fire truck struck a young girl while on an emergency response to a fire. A full investigation is underway by @TorontoPolice and TFS. Thankful that she is reported to be in stable condition. I extend my wishes for a speedy and full recovery.