Monday's snowfall broke a 12-year record

December’s first big blast of winter weather turned out to be a record breaker.

At Pearson airport 9.4 centimetres of snow fell on Monday, just beating out the previous record for Dec. 2 of 9.2 centimetres set in 2007.

Clean-up continues across the city with a third round of sidewalk clearing scheduled to start Tuesday morning and continue throughout the day.

The city says if your local road still has not been plowed, contact 311.

The messy mix of wintry weather started early Sunday morning, bringing with it several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to snow or freezing drizzle in the afternoon. The changeover to snow happened early Monday morning.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says the rest of the week is looking pretty calm by comparison.

“There is some possibility of some flurries for, pretty much, every day for the rest of the week (but) we are below average, for the most part,” she explained.