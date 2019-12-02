Snow hits the GTA overnight, slow commute expected

Snowy and slippery conditions are on tap for the first rush hour commute of December.

Environment Canada is warning of hazardous travel conditions on Monday morning — a day after wicked weather caused hundreds of crashes on GTA highways.

A weather advisory remains in effect for parts of the GTA, including Toronto, York and Durham regions and Mississauga to Burlington.

“An area of moderate snowfall is affecting areas near Lake Ontario including the Greater Toronto Area early this morning. Accumulations of up to five centimetres or so are possible,” the national weather agency said.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to taper off after 6 a.m. However, 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said the precipitation will change to flurries and then end around 9 a.m.

But as the snow moves out of the area, colder temperatures are heading to the GTA. The windchill will be near -6 this afternoon and further drop to -13 overnight.

A messy mix of wintry weather started early Sunday morning, bringing with it several hours of freezing rain or ice pellets before transitioning to snow or freezing drizzle in the afternoon. The changeover to snow happened early Monday morning.

On Sunday, Toronto police said officers were sent to 376 collisions and 38 were referred to collision reporting centers.

Winter officially arrives in just under three weeks on Dec. 21.