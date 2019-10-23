Loading articles...

Son of Soufi's owner charged in anti-Maxime Bernier protest

Last Updated Oct 23, 2019 at 11:26 am EDT

Notices of closure are taped to the window of Soufi's restaurant in Toronto on Oct. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The son of the owners of a Toronto restaurant that’s been making headlines has now been charged by Hamilton police.

Soufi’s on Queen Street West briefly closed after the owners said they received death threats following news of an incident at a People’s Party of Canada speaking event at Mohawk College in Hamilton last month.

The owner’s son was videotaped confronting an elderly woman at an anti-Maxime Bernier protest.

Alaa Al Soufi, 27, faces several charges including intimidation and causing a disturbance.

Kevin Metcalf, 33, of Toronto, and Maximiliano Herrera, 30, of Hamilton are also facing charges in relation to the incident.

Hamilton police say they are still attempting to identify two victims that were assaulted and encourage them to come forward and contact police. Police say a male victim was assaulted by a male suspect when videotaping the event on his cellphone. The female victim was assaulted when a male suspect knocked her hat from her head, which was later returned by police.

The restaurant owner said they received hate messages and death threats following the incident in Hamilton. The family closed the restaurant but after receiving hundreds of messages of support from the community, decided to reopen.

Related Stories

Toronto Syrian restaurant that closed over threats set to reopen todaySyrian restaurant subject of hate messages, death threats set to reopenPolice investigating after Syrian restaurant closed due to 'hate messages'
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Eastbound QEW problems East of Burloak now clear
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
As of 9am Oct 23 wind gusts up to 42km/hr downtown #Toronto out of Sw. Gusts could go as high as 60km/hr
Latest Weather
Read more