Son of Soufi's owner charged in anti-Maxime Bernier protest

The son of the owners of a Toronto restaurant that’s been making headlines has now been charged by Hamilton police.

Soufi’s on Queen Street West briefly closed after the owners said they received death threats following news of an incident at a People’s Party of Canada speaking event at Mohawk College in Hamilton last month.

The owner’s son was videotaped confronting an elderly woman at an anti-Maxime Bernier protest.

Alaa Al Soufi, 27, faces several charges including intimidation and causing a disturbance.

Kevin Metcalf, 33, of Toronto, and Maximiliano Herrera, 30, of Hamilton are also facing charges in relation to the incident.

Hamilton police say they are still attempting to identify two victims that were assaulted and encourage them to come forward and contact police. Police say a male victim was assaulted by a male suspect when videotaping the event on his cellphone. The female victim was assaulted when a male suspect knocked her hat from her head, which was later returned by police.

The restaurant owner said they received hate messages and death threats following the incident in Hamilton. The family closed the restaurant but after receiving hundreds of messages of support from the community, decided to reopen.