Son of Soufi's owner charged in anti-Maxime Bernier protest
by News Staff
Posted Oct 23, 2019 11:21 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 23, 2019 at 11:26 am EDT
Notices of closure are taped to the window of Soufi's restaurant in Toronto on Oct. 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The son of the owners of a Toronto restaurant that’s been making headlines has now been charged by Hamilton police.
Soufi’s on Queen Street West briefly closed after the owners said they received death threats following news of an incident at a People’s Party of Canada speaking event at Mohawk College in Hamilton last month.
The owner’s son was videotaped confronting an elderly woman at an anti-Maxime Bernier protest.
Alaa Al Soufi, 27, faces several charges including intimidation and causing a disturbance.
Kevin Metcalf, 33, of Toronto, and Maximiliano Herrera, 30, of Hamilton are also facing charges in relation to the incident.
Hamilton police say they are still attempting to identify two victims that were assaulted and encourage them to come forward and contact police. Police say a male victim was assaulted by a male suspect when videotaping the event on his cellphone. The female victim was assaulted when a male suspect knocked her hat from her head, which was later returned by police.