Syrian restaurant subject of hate messages, death threats set to reopen

A beloved refugee run Syrian restaurant which was slated to close after receiving hate messages and death threats is going to reopen Friday morning.

Owners Husam and Shahnaz Al-Soufi, who immigrated to Canada in October 2015 with their three children, posted a message on the restaurants Instagram account that the closure was prompted by numerous threats received over the past week.

A day after the owners announced their decision to close, restaurant patrons, owners of neighbouring shops and many others left messages of support and encouragement on the restaurant’s windows, speaking out publicly against hate.

Police say they have made contact with the restaurant owners and have opened a hate crime investigation.

On Thursday Husam Al-Soufi says even though he is still fearful for the safety of his family, he did not want to be known as the business “that gave into hate.” Husam says with the help and encounragement of Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih he will reopen the restaurant.