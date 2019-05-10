Province to announce details on 400-series highway speed limit project Friday

New information is expected to be announced Friday morning on a pilot project that would review the speed limits on the 400-series highways.

Ontario Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek had said that this kind of review is long overdue, noting that our major highways are designed to handle traffic at 120 kilometres an hour.

“If you look back on the history of why speed limits were set where they were, back in the ’70s there was an energy crisis and in order to conserve fuel they lowered the speed limits on our highway system and it stayed that way ever since,” he told the media last week.

“I’ve heard lots of stakeholders mention that maybe it’s time to take a review of how our speed limits are in the province, and I’ll have more to say on this next week on this issue, but we’re moving forward with consultations and the pilot project to see if it’s time to move forward.”

This is all part of the proposed Getting Ontario Moving Act, tabled by the Ford government last week.

The legislation also looking to allow motorcycles in the HOV lane, and introducing stiff penalties for driving too slow in the left lane.

Yurek is expect to give more details on the location of the pilot project.

The announcement will be made at 11:30 a.m. in Delaware, west of London.

You will be able to watch the live stream on this website.