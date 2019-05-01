Province to review speed limits on 400 series highways

The Ford government is looking at ways to get people moving quicker across the province and they’ve got their eyes on your speedometer.

Ontario Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek announced on Monday that the province is planning to review speed limits on the 400 series highways.

“If you look back on the history of why speed limits were set where they were, back in the ’70’s there was an energy crisis and in order to conserve fuel they lowered the speed limits on our highway system and it stayed that way ever since,” he explained.

“I’ve heard lots of stakeholders mention that maybe it’s time to take a review of how our speed limits are in the province, and I’ll have more to say on this next week on this issue, but we’re moving forward with consultations and the pilot project to see if it’s time to move forward.”

Yurek wouldn’t get into specifics on just how high the province is considering raising the speed limits too but said more details on the province-wide consultation and pilot project will be released soon.

This is all part of new legislation that will be introduced at Queen’s Park on Thursday called Getting Ontario Moving.

The new legislation will also see tougher fines for people who drive too slowly in the passing lane, as well as speeders in construction zones or near tow trucks.

A province-wide consultation will also be conducted on the rules of the road for bicycles, e-bikes and e-scooters.

The Getting Ontario Moving legislation also includes the upload of the TTC’s new and expanding subway projects to the province.