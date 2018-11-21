Ontario transportation minister vows to expand subway into the suburbs

The province’s new transportation minister has vowed to expand the TTC’s subway system into the suburbs.

Jeff Yurek made the comments during a speech at the Toronto Region Board of Trade Wednesday morning.

When the upload of Toronto’s transit to the province is complete, he said, Ontario will be able to implement “vital regional transit policy objectives,” including fare integration and better connections between transit systems.

“We will be able to push the subway further into York, Peel and the Durham regions,” he said.

“We will prioritize transit and transportation projects to make decisions based on what is best for all of Ontario, not just Torontonians.”

LIVE: Minister Yurek delivers remarks at the Toronto Region Board of Trade https://t.co/tPrlRFSAb2 — jeff yurek (@JeffYurekMPP) November 21, 2018

