Province green lights downtown relief line
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 19, 2018 4:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm EDT
An illuminated TTC Subway sign at the Queen Street station in Toronto on July 6, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dominic Chan
Just days before Monday’s municipal election, Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced a downtown subway relief line has taken a big step forward.
Tory says the province has given the city and transit agency Metrolinx permission to proceed with the line following its environmental assessment of the project.
He says in a statement that city council has approved the line’s route and station locations, and “multiple contracts” have been signed to design stations, plan tunnels and begin construction.
Tory adds the city is now further ahead with the
Relief Line than ever before and is moving as quickly as possible to get on with building it.
