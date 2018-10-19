Province green lights downtown relief line

Just days before Monday’s municipal election, Toronto Mayor John Tory has announced a downtown subway relief line has taken a big step forward.

Tory says the province has given the city and transit agency Metrolinx permission to proceed with the line following its environmental assessment of the project.

He says in a statement that city council has approved the line’s route and station locations, and “multiple contracts” have been signed to design stations, plan tunnels and begin construction.

Tory adds the city is now further ahead with the Relief Line than ever before and is moving as quickly as possible to get on with building it.