Man shot near Albion and Weston Road is city's 89th homicide

A man, believed to be in his 20s, is dead after shots were fired in the city’s northwest end.

Emergency crews were called to Ann Arbour Road, in the area of Albion and Weston roads, around midnight Wednesday.

Paramedics said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition. He died a short time later.

There has been no word on suspects.

This is the city’s 89th homicide of the year — matching the homicide record set back in 1991.